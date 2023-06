This was always going to happen, and it doesn’t indicate much of anything in regards to VanVleet’s future franchise — be it in Toronto or elsewhere. (News first broken by Woj.) VanVleet will receive a hefty raise on the open market in comparison to the contract that just finished. Expect him to make somewhere with the range of $30M annually.

The list of teams enamored with him is long, and the Raptors will have a huge amount of competition in trying to retain VanVleet’s services.