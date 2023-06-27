Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as Head Coach of Team Canada

Some surprising news on the Canada Basketball side. First reported by Woj and confirmed across the board, and here by Doug Smith, this represents a major change on the national side.

Everything I'm hearing is this was a Sixers call, not Nurse's. I do know Nick has a huge interest in FIBA basketball and, having been an assistant with the 2012 Great Britain team in London was hoping to be a head coach in France — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) June 27, 2023

Fernandez is a highly regarded coach — and was in the running to also be the head coach of the Raptors, which would have a been a funny double-replacement of Nurse. But this can’t be what Canada Basketball was hoping for. Changing now will be hard with 2024 quickly approaching. It is worth noting that Michael Grange reported that Canada’s commitments remain intact.