Gradey-ing the Raptors Draft – Confederacy of Dunks

Off-season Funhouse, Episode 290
Joining us this week, it’s John Rallis from George’s Deli & B.B.Q. He’s an improviser and comedian, it’s Matt McCready!
(00:00) – Intro with our guests and groovy music
(05:48) Raptors: They drafted Gradey Dick 13th overall and signed undrafted player Markquis Nowell. How did the Raps perform at the draft and where do these guys fit in the rotation?
(18:46) Raptors: Many a bad joke is on the way with Gradey Dick. Which Raptor personality will push it too far?
(28:37) NBA: Which team won the draft and which team lost it?
(44:08) NBA: The draft has come and gone. What are some big-picture takeaways heading into the summer?
Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.