Gradey-ing the Raptors Draft – Confederacy of Dunks

This week, we're talking about teams who won and lost the draft, the Raps taking Gradey Dick with the 13th and where the team goes from here.

Off-season Funhouse, Episode 290

Joining us this week, it’s John Rallis from George’s Deli & B.B.Q. He’s an improviser and comedian, it’s Matt McCready!

(00:00) – Intro with our guests and groovy music

(05:48) Raptors: They drafted Gradey Dick 13th overall and signed undrafted player Markquis Nowell. How did the Raps perform at the draft and where do these guys fit in the rotation?

(18:46) Raptors: Many a bad joke is on the way with Gradey Dick. Which Raptor personality will push it too far?

(28:37) NBA: Which team won the draft and which team lost it?

(44:08) NBA: The draft has come and gone. What are some big-picture takeaways heading into the summer?

