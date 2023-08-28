The Greatest Raptors By Each Number – Part 5 (51-95)

Incase you missed it:

Part 1 (00-10)

Part 2 (11-20)

Part 3 (21-30)

Part 4 (31-50)

Mostly unused numbers in this finale, with 38 of the 45 numbers remaining not worn in Raptors (and in some cases NBA) history. Nobody has worn a number above 95 for Toronto, so we’re stopping there.

51 – Tremont Waters

1 season (2021), 2 games. 4.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.0 spg

Waters in his first Raptor game

Tremont Waters played two games for Toronto on a 10 day contract when the Raptors were ravaged with Covid-19 on Boxing Day 2021. Waters, Juwan Morgan, Daniel Oturu and D.J. Wilson joined Chris Boucher, Yuta Watanabe, Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton on short notice in Cleveland. The Raptors predictably lost that game 144-99 but Waters had eight points, six assists and three steals. Waters also played seven minutes in the Raptors next game against Philadelphia in Toronto but fan attendance was limited. Waters never got the full Raptor experience. He’s the only player to wear #51. Waters was drafted in the second round by the Celtics and has also suited up for the Wizards.

52 – Dan O’Sullivan

Creator: TED MATHIAS | Credit: AFP via Getty Images

1 season (1996), 5 games. 6.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Not intended to be a lowlight tape, but unfortunately this is the only video I can find. O’Sullivan played 47 of 48 minutes (!!) in this game, recording 8 points, 10 boards and 2 blocks. He’s here trying to contest the hall of famer Patrick Ewing and defend John Starks layup attempt. The Raptors only had eight players available and lost 125-79. This was O’Sullivan’s fourth of five games with Toronto

Remember this one for your hoopgrids.

Dan O’Sullivan signed a 10 day contract in April of 1996 and played five games. He had a career-high 15 points in his final game against the Nets, and it was the only time he scored in double digits over a four season, 45 game NBA career. That was also his last appearance in the league, as he was waived the next day.

52 isn’t as obscure as other numbers but apparently it is in Raptorland. O’Sullivan also played for the Jazz, Nets, Bucks and Pistons.

53 – no sir, not me

54 – Patrick Patterson

4 seasons (2013-17), 273 games. 7.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 37.3% 3pt

2 Pat’s clutch steal and game winner in Brooklyn

(Honourable mentions: Popeye Jones, Ed Pinckney)

Special shoutout to Pinckney because he was a part of the Raptors first ever starting line-up in 1995. Popeye Jones also played a couple seasons in Toronto, averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 boards.

However Patterson immediately contributed to a Raptors team that was hungry for a playoff appearance after missing the previous five postseasons in 2014. He was one of the returns from the Rudy Gay trade and shot 41 percent from three in his first season with the Raptors. Patterson was a reliable bench addition for four playoff squads. He last played for the Clippers in 2020-21.

55 – Delon Wright

4 seasons (2015-19), 172 games. 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg

Delon torching the Bulls

(Honourable mention: Acie Earl)

Along with Acie from the dino Raptors days, there was another #55 drafted 8th overall in 2004 (Rafael Araujo), but that didn’t work out.

Meanwhile Wright was the 20th pick of the 2015 draft and developed into a solid backup guard and part of the Bench Mob. One of his best moments was blocking Kelly Oubre Jr. to seal Toronto’s 4-2 first round series win over Washington in the 2018 playoffs. Oubre was talking trash about Delon earlier in the series. Oops.

Wright was traded in the middle of the 2019 season in the Marc Gasol deal.

56-76 – lots of unchartered territory

77 – Jake Voskuhl

1 season (2008-09), 38 games. 0.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Great feed from Jason Kapono to Voskuhl

(Honourable Mention: Julyan Stone)

Voskuhl and Stone are the only two players to wear 77 for the Raptors and had very similar numbers. Both averaged 0.9 points. The deciding factors? Voskuhl played 17 more games, started one of them. He also averaged more boards (1.6 vs 0.9). Sounds like a winner to me.

78-91- another gap

92 – Lucas Nogueira

4 seasons (2014-18), 110 games. 3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Ay Bebe!

Bebe was drafted 16th overall by the Celtics and traded a bunch before his NBA debut for Toronto in the 2014-15 season. He spent all four NBA seasons with the Raptors as an end of the rotation big, averaging as high as 1.6 blocks per game in his third season and dropping in the occasional three.

Nogueira also once dropped his shorts at the free throw line.

93-94 – nope

95 – The Raptor

28 seasons (1995-present). The legend.

Devin Booker will never live this one down

(Honourable mention: DeAndre’ Bembry)

The final addition to this list breaks….what rule? Doesn’t have to be a player.

The Raptor is the only member here that has been in Toronto from day one and never missed a game until the 2013-14 season.

There is also the mini Raptor, who has a tendency to eat people.

It’s the perfect way to wrap up the greatest Raptors by number.