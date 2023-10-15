Gameday: Cairns vs Raptors, October 15th

Game two of the preseason for Toronto and they face the Cairns Taipans.

The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Cairns Taipans in their second preseason game of the year. The Taipans are an NBL team who is visiting Canada in order to test their might against NBA talent.

Recently signed Raptor, Makur Maker will be playing against some of his old league mates as he played in the NBL before, and today will most likely be a game where most of the younger guys get a real shot to see live game action, so expect new head coach Darko Rajakovic to test out some guys who didn’t see time on the floor last game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 1 4K

Taipans Lineup

PG: Patrick Miller

SG: Lat Mayen

SF: Bobi Klintman

PF: Bul Kuol

C: Sam Mennenga

Raptors Lineup

Christian Koloko (respiratory issues) is out indefinitely.

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Markquis Nowell, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple, Ron Harper Jr.

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Jakob Poeltl, Makur Maker

The Line

No line, this is an NBL team.

Remaining Raptors Preseason Schedule

Tuesday Oct 17 @ Bulls

Friday Oct 20 vs Wizards (in Toronto)