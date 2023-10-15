Gameday: Cairns vs Raptors, October 15th

The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Cairns Taipans in their second preseason game of the year. The Taipans are an NBL team who is visiting Canada in order to test their might against NBA talent.
Recently signed Raptor, Makur Maker will be playing against some of his old league mates as he played in the NBL before, and today will most likely be a game where most of the younger guys get a real shot to see live game action, so expect new head coach Darko Rajakovic to test out some guys who didn’t see time on the floor last game.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 6pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 1 4K
Taipans Lineup
PG: Patrick Miller
SG: Lat Mayen
SF: Bobi Klintman
PF: Bul Kuol
C: Sam Mennenga
Raptors Lineup
Christian Koloko (respiratory issues) is out indefinitely.
PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Markquis Nowell, Jeff Dowtin Jr.
SG: O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty
SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple, Ron Harper Jr.
PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, Mouhamadou Gueye
C: Jakob Poeltl, Makur Maker
The Line
No line, this is an NBL team.
Remaining Raptors Preseason Schedule
Tuesday Oct 17 @ Bulls
Friday Oct 20 vs Wizards (in Toronto)