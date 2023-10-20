Raptors sign Justise Winslow, waive Makur Maker

According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet, the Raptors are shuffling the back end of their roster. Maker will likely be 905 bound, as was the plan all along with his signing given his contract status. Winslow, on the other hand, is a much bigger name — although he too will likely be on his way to the 905, according to Murphy.

Over 344 NBA games in his career, Winslow has averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. His scoring efficiency has been lacking, but he is a huge, defensive-minded wing with fantastic passing chops. He has been used as a small-ball big in several NBA locations, including for the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

Though Winslow spent the first five seasons of his career with Miami, and figuring as a significant component of their future, he has since bounced around the league without finding a home. Murphy reports that the “intention is to go to 905 to get back on the floor, stay healthy, and be on NBA radar.”

It’s unlikely that he’ll be with the 905 for long. He is an NBA-level talent, and he will likely be a dominant two-way force for the 905 while there. Because he is on an Exhibit-10 contract, the Raptors do not have priority in signing him to their big club, and any team may sign him to an NBA contract at any time.