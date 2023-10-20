Quick Reaction: Wizards 98, Raptors 134

A O. Anunoby 24 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 11 +/- OG essentially shut down Jordan Poole tonight, didn’t give him any space on drives and was stuck to him like glue, and offensively he was really hunting his shot early on and got to the rim a couple times and as the game settled he was in more of an off ball role where he thrived, but yeah, same old OG on defense.

A P. Siakam 26 MIN, 19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 7-16 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 19 +/- Pascal started off very slow and the rookie Bilal Coulibaly was giving him trouble but as the game went on he got more comfortable getting to the basket and he was looking good in transition as well. He was great defensively, helping out all over the floor as well.

B+ J. Poeltl 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- Strong game from Jakob, good rebounding, he was also a strong presence as a drop defender and had a bunch of nice floaters tonight, good game.

A+ S. Barnes 25 MIN, 23 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 10-14 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-2 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 11 +/- Another amazing preseason game from Scottie as he was once again a force on defense, really love the way he impacts on that end as the low man, and offensively his jumper looked wonderful, he was getting to the basket with ease, and he was flying down the court in transition, left the game early with an ankle injury but should be fine.

B+ D. Schroder 23 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 2-8 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 22 +/- Not the best game shooting wise but Schroder was a passing wizard tonight, finding guys all over the floor, in transition and through the pick and roll as well.

A+ P. Achiuwa 17 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 20 +/- Best game of the preseason by far and Achiuwa made his presence felt all over the floor tonight as he was a strong presence at the rim on defense, played well on multiple possessions on the perimeter on defense, and offensively he seemed very poised and got downhill very well.

A G. Dick 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-7 FG, 4-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 30 +/- Finally found his rhythm from three and made multiple of them tonight, moved into open spaces well and made great decisions when attacking closeouts.

B+ J. McDaniels 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 21 +/- Once again had a strong defensive showing, switched onto guys fluidly, closeouts were good, and he was a sound on the ball, he’s going to make it hard not to find minutes for him this season.

A M. Flynn 20 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/- Easily his best game of the preseason as he finally was able to be efficient. Knocked down multiple threes, and just looked very confident tonight, pushed the pace in transition and moved the ball well.

B O. Porter Jr. 10 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Moved very well off the ball and had some nice cuts throughout his time on the floor, chose his spots well as well as spacing the floor well. Solid job on the glass as well.

A J. Freeman-Liberty 11 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Energy was felt from the moment he checked into the game, he was tenacious on the glass, and he drove to the rim with great intensity, just a good game from him.

B R. Harper Jr. 06 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Was moving the ball well during his limited time, managed to knock down a triple as well.