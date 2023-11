This week we say farewell to our incredible producer and friend Matt Duncan and wish him all the best in his next endeavors. We also say hello to our new producer/co-host Andy Hull!

On our big week back we keep it in the family with our guest Cathryn Naiker and talk about just how concerned we should be with the start to the raptors season. We also rate the raptors lineup using Toronto Malls and tell you the teams with the best and worst In-Season Tournament court makeovers. We’re back!