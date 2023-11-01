Quick Reaction: Bucks 111, Raptors 130

A+ O. Anunoby 25 MIN, 16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-7 FG, 1-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 16 +/- OG was perfect from the field today and he chose his spots very well and was the beneficiary of plenty great transition looks as well, his defense was also great tonight as well, OG was a force defensively against Giannis as well.

A+ P. Siakam 33 MIN, 26 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 9-13 FG, 5-8 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 22 +/- Pascal’s best game of the season, he shot the lights out tonight with 5 threes, and he seemed to get to the rim at will tonight as well, a good amount of his work came off ball and he looked good doing it, his scoring led to good looks for teammates as well.

A+ J. Poeltl 29 MIN, 14 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 4 BLK, 2 TO, 22 +/- Jakob anchored the defense very well tonight, he was a huge part of slowing Giannis down and he protected the rim very well. Great in the pick and roll as well, timed his rolls well and found easy layups at the rim as a result of it.

A+ S. Barnes 29 MIN, 21 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 4-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 14 +/- Another great game from Scottie, he shot the three ball with confidence tonight and also showed off his size with rim looks and rebounding, he even gave Giannis a taste of his own medicine when he moved him out of the way for a layup. Was a good defender on Giannis tonight, giving him some resistance for a lot of this game

A+ D. Schroder 29 MIN, 24 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 9-13 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 21 +/- Dennis was a playmaking wizard tonight and he used his rim pressure in order to create a lot of looks for his teammates. Took advantage of Damian Lillard on offense and blew by him all night and also got downhill in the pick and roll a whole bunch, his defense on Dame was also suffocating all night.

B- G. Trent Jr. 23 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 0-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Gary was missing a lot of his looks tonight, had a lot a good ones but couldn’t get them to drop, did some stuff in the mid range and at the bucket but overall an inefficient game for Trent.

B- G. Dick 21 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-10 FG, 1-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Gradey’s shots were not falling tonight and he had multiple great looks, but the way he moved on defense was good, and the way he flows within the offense is very promising for a rookie.

B- M. Flynn 19 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- Real nice defensive game from Flynn tonight, also had a lot of strong passes tonight as well, multiple hit aheads in transition, just solid game for Malachi tonight.

C+ C. Boucher 13 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Good energy off the bench, didn’t really pop out this game.

B+ O. Porter Jr. 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Great game from Otto after being reinserted into the lineup, helpful on the glass, and spaced the floor very well tonight.

Inc G. Temple 03 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Garbage time