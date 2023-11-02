Quick Reaction: Raptors 99, Sixers 114

B+ O. Anunoby 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-12 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 5 +/- O.G. has just been a source of reliability for the Raptors. He’ll come in and do his thing every night. Hitting the shots when open and getting scrappy in the paint as well. Today he provided quality defense on Maxey when guarding him and forcing him into contested shots and some missed layups. I was highly impressed when he took the challenge of guarding Embiid in the post and getting the block! He’s also the people’s champion with that hard foul on Embiid late in the fourth.

C- P. Siakam 33 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -14 +/- Siakam had a slow start to the first half with only four shots attempted. It was key for him to get aggressive in the second half. As soon as Siakam decided to get aggressive the offence started to flow a bit better. He went straight at Embiid and found an open O.G. in the corner or was able to score an easy layup. However, he just couldn’t keep it going. As the first option of the team, this simply cannot be the case, especially after a big win against the Bucks. It’s disappointing to see.

C+ J. Poeltl 28 MIN, 9 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -9 +/- Poeltl was struggling to get it going early on, it’s also hard to guard someone like Embiid with his ability to draw those foul calls. Poeltl did start to pick it up a bit when Embiid was subbed out, snatching boards and being able to score on the inside. His ability to cut is also very underrated, making it very easy for guys like Dennis to find him when the defensive attention is elsewhere.

A S. Barnes 35 MIN, 24 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 9-16 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Scottie is looking to continue his high level of play. Aggressive off the bat, his ability to move without the ball has greatly improved, hitting back-to-back threes in the first. He’s been everywhere and doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. Already was on triple-double watch with 14pts, 6rebs and 4 assists after the first half. It’s great to see how much of a leap Scottie has taken from last season to this. It took him 15 games last season to score 20 points, meanwhile, he’s done it in 5 games so far. I’ve already made my bet for MIP, it’s got Scottie’s name all over it.

A- D. Schroder 31 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -7 +/- Dennis has been a great playmaker for the Raptors as of late. Takes his time before making decisions, taking, and making quality shots. It’s great to see him just let the game come to him and make the right plays. His defence has also gone slightly unnoticed, he has had some solid on-ball defence and even took the charge on Embiid himself.

D G. Trent Jr. 23 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -15 +/- A whirlwind of emotions with Trent, he’ll give you a three then travel the next possession. Started off horribly in the first quarter, with an air-balled three, missing free throws. However, managed to finally hit a three towards the end. However, his shot IQ needs to be worked on. I don’t want to be too negative, but you can’t take a layup on the entire team, no need to force something when the game is within grasp with plenty of time left.

D+ G. Dick 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- It seemed like Gradey’s confidence wasn’t fully there tonight. There were times when he could’ve shot the shot but passed it up instead. Hopefully, as the season progresses, he trusts his shots more and pulls the trigger. He has the potential to be the best shooter on the team.

C+ M. Flynn 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Fylnn started off with business as usual but started to pick it up in the second quarter. Had a steal on Tobias Harris as soon as Harris called the ISO. Seems like he’s starting to finally learn from his mistakes, slowing it down and taking quality shots. There was a play early in the second, where he could’ve forced up a three but took his time, penetrated the paint, and found an open O.G. Also, very impressed with his on-ball defence, making it tough for the defender or poking it loose. His off-ball defence could use some work though, sometimes he won’t rotate well or just leave a shooter wide open.

C- C. Boucher 13 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Made some questionable decisions in the first quarter, but Jakob started to get a little bit off his offense as soon as Embiid sat. Providing quality cuts to the basket and helping the offence flow smoothly. He’s also got to fight for those rebounds a bit more, can’t give up those offensive boards, or lose the ball immediately after grabbing the ball.

B- J. McDaniels 09 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- McDaniels scored his first points of the season! Hopefully, this might be the start of something new and he can get it going.

B G. Temple 02 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Had a solid layup in transition.

C+ T. Young 02 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Solid bounce pass assist to Temple, but was also missing free throws.