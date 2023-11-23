Raptors escape Indiana with a narrow win

What a game! This game took some years out of Raptors fans’ life expectancy but hey, at least they won right?

The first quarter was off to a good start as the Raptors lost the tip, got a stop and took the lead 2-0 very early but after that, Indiana hit Toronto with a 10-0 run forcing Coach Darko to take the first timeout of the game. The Pacers would eventually grow their lead to 12 in the quarter, but that’s when the Raptors fought back. Or should we say Siakam fought back? He led the team with 9 points in the quarter. Buddy Hield was off to a quick start for the Pacers with 11 points in this quarter as it ended 35-27 in favour of Indiana.

The second quarter was as good as it gets for Toronto. Malachi Flynn scored the Raptors first 8 points to give the momentum to Toronto at the beginning of the second quarter. Yet again, Siakam led the team, this time with 10 points in the quarter. Dennis Schroder was right behind him with 9 points. For Indiana Obi Toppin and Buddy Hield both chipped in 8 points as they did their best to control the damage, but the Raptors won the quarter 41-30 and took a lead going into the second half.

The second half was not off to a great start for the Raptors as the Pacers came out ready and took the lead early in the third quarter. It wasn’t as bad as the first quarter though as the Raptors always hung around. And guess what? Pascal Siakam for a third time led the team in points with 13. He was great all night long. Tyrese Haliburton did the most damage for Indiana with 8 points in the quarter as he was making threes from way beyond the three-point line at one point. Indiana won the quarter 36-32 to take a 1-point lead heading into closing time.

The fourth quarter started with two starters and three bench players on for Toronto. Malachi Flynn was great again in this quarter. His most impressive play has to be the heads-up rebound on Boucher’s wide-open missed layup as he came out of nowhere to clean up the mess. This quarter was “fourth quarter B’s” time as Matt Develin likes to call him as Barnes led the team with 8 points and 8 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton kicked it into another gear with a 13-point finish in the fourth but it wasn’t enough. The ending of this game was wild. Haliburton got a ghost foul call on O.G. as it looked like very minimal contact even with the challenge but the refs didn’t overturn the call. His free throws made it a one-point game. Gary Trent Jr. checked into the game in the dying seconds for his free throw shooting and was intentionally fouled with less than 10 seconds to go, he ended up missing both. Indiana had a chance to win the game at the end as Buddy Hield chucked up a deep prayer that rattled out to give the Raptors a wild win.

GTJ Free throws H/T Raptors Nation for all three videos

Barnes putback

Barnes in the clutch

What a rebound game for Toronto, especially the bench and more specifically Malachi Flynn. He was a hero tonight with his great shifts in the second and fourth quarters. Pascal Siakam was steady all night and kept Toronto in the game when the offence was poor. Dennis Schroder was also great all night long but just a level below Siakam. And Scottie Barnes. He was very quiet in the first half but he saved his best for last. A very fast-paced game, props to Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton as they shot 12/22 from three.

Next up for Toronto is the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. It will be the Raptors third in-season tournament game and we’ll see if they can get on the board there as they’re now 0-2 in the competition.