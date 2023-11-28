Gameday: Raptors @ Nets, November 28

The Raptors embark on their fourth back-to-back duo of the season, starting in Brooklyn tonight and then hosting the Suns back in Toronto on Wednesday.

This is another challenging set. The Nets have proven to be in the same tier as the Raptors standings wise so far. Meanwhile Phoenix is currently on a seven game win streak.

Raptors scope: 8-9, 11th in East | Offensive Rating: 23rd (111.6) | Defensive Rating: 12th (112.1)

The main talking point after Sunday’s game in Cleveland was Darko Rajakovic going to a Scottie Barnes plus bench lineup in the second quarter. It wasn’t the first time that plan failed.

A lot of good notes in this thread. Another: The Scottie+Bench lineups are hurting Scottie, too, because he's the only guy defenses care about.



Barnes with no OG/Pascal = Usage up to 24.8%, TS% down to 39.5%



Not a knock on Barnes. Those lineups just aren't helping guys succeed. https://t.co/OZHHRsTg1B — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 27, 2023

big talking point from last night's loss was the scottie + 4 bench players struggling. here's 9 possessions in a row from the second quarter. there's maybe one good shot in this mix. pic.twitter.com/hCkSwhnLY1 — William Lou (@william_lou) November 27, 2023

Samson also wrote about it, suggesting to have O.G. Anunoby beside Barnes in these transitional lineups. Toronto did rebound from that second quarter drought with an 18-0 run when the starters came back in but this type of lineup needs to be addressed differently.

Lets see what Darko cooks up tonight.

Nets scope: 8-8, 10th in East | Offensive Rating: 9th (115.8) | Defensive Rating: 22nd (115.4)

Brooklyn is coming off a successful weekend back-to-back, with home wins against Miami and Chicago to climb back to .500. The Nets rebounded from down 30-9 against the Bulls to win off the strength of 25 made threes. Royce O’Neale and Lonnie Walker IV made six apiece. Walker in particular is an early candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 15.7 points in zero starts. Brooklyn ranks third in three point makes and fourth in percentage this season.

The Nets will be missing some firepower for this game. Cam Thomas is their leading scorer, averaging 26.9 ppg but is unlikely to play. Ben Simmons leads the team in rebounds (10.8) and assists (6.7), however he also won’t be suiting up. There is a possibly their leading shot blocker Nic Claxton (2.7 bpg) will be sidelined as well. Claxton missed Sunday’s game against the Bulls.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet Ontario/East/1/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Christian Koloko (illness) is out. Gradey Dick is with the 905 and is out along with the two-way players.

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn

SG: O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes Otto Porter Jr, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Nets Lineup

Ben Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. (back injuries) are both out. Cam Thomas (ankle) is doubtful. Nic Claxton (ankle) is questionable. Cameron Johnson (leg) is probable.

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SG: Mikal Bridges, Lonnie Walker IV, Armoni Brooks

SF: Cameron Johnson, Royce O’Neale, Jalen Wilson, Dariq Whitehead

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Trendon Watford, Harry Giles III, Noah Clowney

C: Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe

The Line

Brooklyn is only favoured by a point as of last night.