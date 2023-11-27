Run it back – Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

It was a jam-packed week for the Toronto Raptors with five games that took place over the past seven days. Whether it was the shootout in Indiana on Wednesday or the Max Strus reckoning on Sunday, Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh recap all the action.

We’ll also update the roster power rankings, take a trip down memory lane, and look ahead to what’s next. If you watched every game, re-live them with us. If you missed some (or all), we’ll get you caught up.

Kyle’s Power Rankings: Nov. 19 – 26

Pascal Siakam – stays at No.1 this week due to huge performances against Detroit and Indiana, with that Indiana game being his best of this past week 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Shooting 54 percent from the field. Scottie Barnes – I know some people might say Scottie should stay at one, while there might be an argument, I don’t know if he’s done enough to move past No.1. He had some great games this week, however, he didn’t crack 20 points like he usually would this week. But he didn’t play any worse, he kept up a good level of consistency. Dennis Schröder Jakob Poeltl – I was debating on having Jakob under Pascal but this past week, he had 3 games with a double-double, and even ended with 3 blocks as well against the Pistons. He also had a monster game tonight against the Cavs. However, I do believe O.G will pass him in the rankings OG Anunoby – O.G moves up from No.7 to No.5, he had a great game against Chicago with 26 points and he’s been playing better as he has eased back from Injury and returning to form. However, in his other games, he’s been okay, 11 points against Orlando and 9 points against Detroit. So as long as he can stay healthy, he can crack the top-4. Gary Trent Jr. Malachi Flynn Precious Achiuwa – Precious has been playing abysmal this week so I couldn’t have him in the top-five anymore Chris Boucher Jalen McDaniels Gradey Dick Otto Porter Jr. Garrett Temple Christian Koloko Thaddeus Young

