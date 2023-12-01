Quick Reactions: Raptors 106, Knicks 119

B S. Barnes 37 MIN, 29 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 5 STL, 13-19 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -7 +/- Came out swinging in the first quarter with nine points. Threw a pass to a running Boucher during their 7-0 run and then hit a jumper at that end of that stretch. Defensively, Scottie continued to show he can act as a mobile big wing. He got a block on Hartenstein, and McDaniels forced RJ Barrett into Scottie who packed the paint. Aside from one halfcourt turnover, I can’t recall anything horrendous he did. Again, hard for Barnes to be a dog for four quarters when he didn’t the entire team to rely on.

B P. Siakam 34 MIN, 21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 7-16 FG, 0-4 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- Great showing in the second quarter. Scored over top Robinson. Posted up Randle and scored. Drew the foul on Robinson and had a scoop shot on him. In the third, Randle scored on him and then went right back at him. He seemed fearless, but with limited contributions from the bench, it was hard to stage any real comeback. But could have expected more from him.

B J. Poeltl 28 MIN, 12 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Steadiness even on a night when the Raps showed up for 2.75 quarters. Despite only one assist, had a nice lob pass to OG as he used a screen to cut backdoor, but it didn’t count.

C+ O. Anunoby 27 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-13 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -4 +/- OG might be drawing a lot of criticism, but he didn’t really do anything wrong per se … he just had a quiet night. He played good D on Randall, and shot the ball at the right time. They just rimmed out. The mid-range in the fourth sparked a bit of hope, but the team was too deflated by then.

B- D. Schroder 37 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -10 +/- Dennis is steady and reliable, but on a night like today, he could have stepped up more. Sure, he was one assist shy of a double-double, but when there is no bench, Schroder has to step up. He’s shown in the past his ability to.

C G. Trent Jr. 23 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/- Gary was a non-factor this game except he showed he can playmake and not be tunnel-visioned. I wasn’t sure he could until that’s all he showed he can do today.

C+ P. Achiuwa 17 MIN, 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -22 +/- Coming off his best game against the Suns, he seemed confident and fought hard for boards. He also was effective on the defensive end coming to help.

C M. Flynn 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Nice post-entry pass into Scottie for his final two points of Q2.

C J. McDaniels 07 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- On one specific position, McDaniels did a great job pushing RJ Barrett into the heart of the defense, anchored by Scottie.

B- C. Boucher 19 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Was the definition of a sparkplug in the second quarter. You could see it with your own eyes. He couldn’t keep the smile off his face after using his length to whip the pass ahead in transiition. Had a great closeout on DiVincenzo, who made the left wing three, but closed all the way out from the weakside elbow. Scoring wise, he had a great take from the baseline, suspending mid-air. When he scrambled for offensive boards, he found a way to get to the line despite missing a bunny. In the third, he took a charge, and kept the same energy even when his shots weren’t falling. He had a nice tip-in off OG’s missed middy, but missed and-1 free throw.