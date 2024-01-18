Quick Reaction: Bulls 116, Raptors 110

C+ R. Barrett 35 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 6-16 FG, 1-6 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- It was a great first half for Barrett and he was attacking the basket with his usual fervor but in the second half the finishing just wasn’t there despite multiple rim looks. His three point shot also failed and he missed a lot of open ones.

A+ S. Barnes 37 MIN, 31 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 11-18 FG, 2-6 3FG, 7-9 FT, 3 BLK, 6 TO, -3 +/- Scottie Barnes dominated this game on both ends of the floor and the way that he can become an unstoppable force during games is astonishing. He attacked the basket with force, he showed off his exquisite touch in the mid range area and the way he was seemingly everywhere on defense stood out as well.

A J. Porter 20 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Pretty nice game from Jontay tonight, he spaced the floor pretty well early on and his defense at times was pretty strong. In the second half he played some very strong defense on Vucevic and did a solid job protecting the rim as well, overall good game for Porter Jr.

C- G. Trent Jr. 30 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -21 +/- Cold shooting night from Trent and he just couldn’t capitalize on some pretty good looks. He did all of his damage in the mid range but wasn’t able to find his stroke from outside.

C- I. Quickley 35 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -17 +/- Pretty quiet night from Quickley, he made some poor decisions on his drives tonight and just overall was not aggressive tonight. When he did decide to attack it was a good amount of poor shot selection as well.

C T. Young 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -19 +/- Thad took full advantage of the rim looks he was afforded during his minutes but his defense was not very good at all during his time on the floor, but overall he added more than was expected of him.

B- D. Schroder 26 MIN, 7 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Dennis did a solid job playmaking off the bench tonight, and did some decent work in the pick n roll as well. He also played well in transition.

A B. Brown 25 MIN, 15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 7-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- This was Bruce Brown’s first game as a Raptor but he sure didn’t show it, the way he worked off the ball tonight and in transition was magnificent and the way he punished Chicago with his floater and cutting ability was great. He showed off all the skills he can add to Toronto tonight.

B C. Boucher 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 13 +/- Boucher’s energy was felt throughout all of his minutes on the floor. He was battling on the glass and attacking the rim ferociously, his play gave Toronto a big spark when they needed it.