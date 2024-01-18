Gameday: Bulls vs Raptors, January 18

This is the third matchup of the season between Chicago and Toronto. The Bulls came back down 17 in the final five minutes to force overtime and win in October, which is probably still the biggest Raptor collapse of the season. Toronto responded with a win at home to close out the In-Season Tournament. These teams will see each other again at the end of the month.

Bulls scope: 19-23, 9th in East | Offensive Rating: 24th (112.0) | Defensive Rating: 15th (114.6)

Coby White’s breakout in year five is the biggest positive going for the Bulls this season. He’s nearly doubled his scoring average after a career low 9.7 ppg last season. White leads Chicago with 22.1 points this month, only trailing Nikola Vucevic in shot attempts. Zach LaVine has taken a more well rounded approach (6.5 rpg, 5.7 apg) since returning from injury. DeMar DeRozan still leads the Bulls in points and assists throughout the entire season but is averaging his least shots per game since the San Antonio days.

DeRozan is 8-7 in his career vs the Raptors. He was ejected in the final seconds last visit, after being upset with the Raptors trying to score with the game already decided.

DeMar DeRozan got ejected with 1.4 left in the game, and hugged Masai Ujiri on the way out

Some players weren’t a fan of the point differential rules within the In-Season Tournament. It was a hilarious in hindsight because the Raptors weren’t aware that they were already eliminated from the tournament at the time, negating the need to score.

Raptors scope: 16-25, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 15th (115.3) | Defensive Rating: 18th (116.3)

Last night’s blowout win over the Heat right after trading a top five player in Raptors history was a surprise to say the least. The Raptors led 41-18 after the first quarter and by 35 at halftime. Toronto made a season-high 20 threes (14 in the first half) a game after going 4-32 against Boston, which was the Raps worst percentage in a decade.

Yesterday was a tough day for Darko Rajakovic, who dedicated the win (and a play) to Serbian native and longtime friend Dejan Milojevic. The Warriors assistant coach tragically passed away with a heart attack on Wednesday.

Shoutout Coach



Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/76Z9WgEjLc — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 18, 2024

With the trade deadline three weeks away, its unknown if more moves are on the horizon. Bruce Brown is the best player the Raptors received in the return for Pascal Siakam. How long does he stick around? Brown signed a two year, $45 million deal with Indiana after winning a championship with the Nuggets last season. The second year is a team option.

Whatever happens, its clear that Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (BBQ?) is the new core. With Siakam gone, Barrett has been the team’s leading scorer this month (20.6 ppg). He’s only had one subpar game in his nine contests with the Raptors.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet Ontario/East/4K, TNT | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Bulls Lineup

Andre Drummond (back) and Jalen Terry (knee) are probable. Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and Patrick Williams (ankle) are questionable. Torrey Craig (heel) is out.

PG: Coby White, Jevon Carter

SG: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu

SF: Zach LaVine, Terry Taylor, Dalen Terry

PF: DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams

C: Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond

Raptors Lineup

Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is out indefinitely. Otto Porter Jr. (knee) has missed the last nine games (hasn’t played since the loss in Detroit). Unsure of the status of the new Raptors acquired via trade yesterday.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Kira Lewis

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher

C: Jontay Porter, Thaddeus Young

The Line

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Bulls -2 (-112) -138 O 228 (-108) Raptors +2 (-108) +118 U 228 (-112)

Nearly a toss up spread. Chicago has won four of its last six games, trying to get back to .500 after starting the season 9-16. Toronto surprised many with a wire to wire win over Miami yesterday, leading by as many as 37 points.