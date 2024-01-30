Quick Reaction: Raptors 118, Bulls 107

B S. Barnes 36 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 4-14 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 10 +/- Chicago gave Scottie a lot of attention most of the time when he had the ball which caused him to struggle from the field, but he turned a lot of that attention into avenues to create great looks for his teammates, Barnes had a lot of great passes tonight, especially on the interior.

A+ B. Brown 38 MIN, 19 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-3 3FG, 4-4 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 18 +/- Bruce Brown was masterful all night as most of his work came in the three point arc. He went to the foul line a bunch but most of his damage came at the rim and in floater range. Defensively he was a menace everywhere and provided extra rim protection which Toronto needed.

A+ T. Young 32 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 8-13 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- Big night for Thad Young and this was the prototypical Thad Young game. He bludgeoned Chicago with layup after layup, hook shot after hook shot, and he also softened them up with his passing as well.

A- G. Trent Jr. 32 MIN, 24 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 9-15 FG, 6-11 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 12 +/- Huge night for Gary as his three point shooting was masterful for Toronto. He exploded for 13 in the first quarter and then provided small moments of scoring later on but overall, his scoring was needed a lot.

A D. Schroder 34 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 6-7 FT, 1 BLK, 6 TO, 6 +/- Dennis yet again showed that he is a key part to this team and his rim pressure along with his playmaking tonight showed that perfectly. He lived at the free throw line and his speed was often too much for the Bulls.

C+ G. Dick 20 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Not a lot of shot making opportunities for Gradey tonight but when the ball touched his hands he made good decisions with it and moved it well, continues to show fight on defense as well.

A+ J. Nwora 19 MIN, 17 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 4-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Nwora took full advantage of his boost in minutes tonight with all the injuries on Toronto and showed off some pretty great shotmaking, notably from three, his floor spacing was very important.

C C. Boucher 07 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- With only 7 minutes Boucher did not play himself into more minutes tonight, he had couple pf buckets but wasn’t what the team needed tonight.

B J. McDaniels 14 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- On a night where Toronto needed as much help as they could get, Jmac had a nice showing from beyond the arc, and just gave some overall good minutes, enough to warrant some more playing time in the near future.