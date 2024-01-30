RR LIVE SHOW – SMASH BROS INTROS w/ Samson, Will Lou, Blake Murphy + more

Our live show on Feb. 6th is around the corner. Grab your tickets here. Limited tickets available.
Tues Feb 6 @ Rivoli, 334 Queen St W, Toronto, 7pm $15 with free drink on us.
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Over/Under
|Toronto Raptors
|+6 (-114)
|+184
|O 227.5 (-112)
|Chicago Bulls
|-6 (-106)
|-220
|U 227.5 (-108)
|View All Bets
Our live show on Feb. 6th is around the corner. Let's do some smash bros intros for fun.
Our live show on Feb. 6th is around the corner. Grab your tickets here. Limited tickets available.
Tues Feb 6 @ Rivoli, 334 Queen St W, Toronto, 7pm $15 with free drink on us.