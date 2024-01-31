Deadline Predictions and Is Scoring Bad? – Confederacy of Dunks

Plus how many of the most sold Jerseys this year can you name?

This week Freddie is away having a baby perhaps so Andy is joined by temporary co-host and TSN/FOX Sports/Sportsnet producer Brendan Halloran. Our guest this week is Emmy winning FOX Sports producer and major Raptors fan, Norm Sousa. We discuss who the Raps could move at the deadline, whats the overall vibe of this team and where we think they’ll land. Also is the high scoring in the NBA bad? Plus a jersey quiz!

