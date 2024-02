This week Andy and Brendo welcome our dear friend Georgea Brooks-Hancock who is yet another Raptor-head living in Los Angeles. We go over Dick’s big game, what we don’t want to see out of a trade as well as some All-Star talk. Finally we get to do our basketball movie draft, it’s a fun one!

