Quick Reaction: Rockets 104, Raptors 107

A- R. Barrett 36 MIN, 21 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 8-12 FG, 1-3 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/- Another game where RJ’s rim pressure blossomed in a great way, he was constantly battering his way to the rim and finishing great as well. His passing was what really popped tonight, he had so many nifty interior passes to Jakob, he even had a no look pass with his right hand that was on the money, he finished with a season high in assists as well.

B+ S. Barnes 35 MIN, 13 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 4-16 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-5 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Rough shooting night for Scottie but he did everything else really well, he was impactful as an off ball defender and swopped in at the right time all game, his playmaking was great as he took advantage of the attention he got, and he was battling on the glass a good amount as well.

A+ J. Poeltl 37 MIN, 16 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 7-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 6 BLK, 4 TO, 14 +/- Jakob’s presence inside the paint was massive for Toronto tonight as he recorded 6 blocks and was no doubt a huge part of the reason why Houston’s offense stalled so much, he was constantly in the lane for push shots, and was the recipient of so many inside passes and he finished them well.

C G. Trent Jr. 34 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 2-11 FG, 2-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 17 +/- Rough night for Gary tonight, he had all 8 of his points in the first half and just never got into rhythm in the second half, he did have four steals in the first quarter alone, he was really applying pressure on ball on defense.

A+ I. Quickley 38 MIN, 25 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 9-19 FG, 4-9 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 21 +/- Monster game for Quickley, he was dominating from the opening tip, his finishing looked great, he was getting to his patented floater, and he was creating his own threes and torching Houston with them, it seemed like no one could stay in front of him tonight.

B- G. Dick 20 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Gradey knocked down 40 percent of his triples tonight, and for one of his threes he pump faked to get a defender into the air and then he pulled and made the three with that defender in his space, Gradey just moved well tonight as well.

B- B. Brown 22 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- It was a great first half for Bruce as he had all of his 11 points in that half, he did a lot of operating in his usual in between spots in order to get them as well. In the second half he didn’t do much.

B- J. Porter 11 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Jontay provided a bit off a pop offensively for Toronto, and he even knocked down a corner triple later into the game, but defensively he wasn’t very impactful to say the least.