TRADE DEADLINE REACTIONS! WINNERS & LOSERS, RAPTORS???? & MORE

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by TSN’s Wesley Chang to break down Trade Deadline Day
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Over/Under
|Toronto Raptors
|-2 (-108)
|-126
|O 233.5 (-112)
|Houston Rockets
|+2 (-112)
|+108
|U 233.5 (-108)
|View All Bets
Cathryn Naiker is joined by Wesley Chang to discuss Trade Deadline Day
Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by TSN’s Wesley Chang to break down Trade Deadline Day
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.