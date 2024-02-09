SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Toronto Raptors-2 (-108)-126O 233.5 (-112)
Houston Rockets+2 (-112)+108U 233.5 (-108)
TRADE DEADLINE REACTIONS! WINNERS & LOSERS, RAPTORS???? & MORE

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Wesley Chang to discuss Trade Deadline Day

by

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by TSN’s Wesley Chang to break down Trade Deadline Day

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

