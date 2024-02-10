Raptors sign Justise Winslow and Mo Gueye to 10-day contracts

The Raptors sign Justise Winslow to a prove-it contract and reward Gueye for his play so far this year.

It was only a few nights ago that I hosted a panel with 905 coach Brandon Leftwich on it. He spoke glowingly about Justise Winslow. I asked him about coaching a G-League youngster versus an NBA veteran like Winslow, and he said there’s really no difference. Winslow has been an absolute professional with the 905. He’s been there to rehabilitate, to stay close to the NBA, and to prove he’s ready to go back to the big league. Leftwich said he’s done as good a job as you could have asked.

Apparently, the Raptors think so too.

Free agent F Justise Winslow is signing a 10-day deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Winslow has been playing with the Raptors’ 905 G League team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2024

Winslow will bring toughness and size to the Raptors, who are on a two-game winning streak. He has been averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game with the 905. While his jumper hasn’t come around, he has been a hellhound on defense.

Mouhamadou Gueye has also been one of the 905’s best and most consistent players, averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. He is always energetic and a terror in transition.

The Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.