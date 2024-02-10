Quick Reaction: Cavaliers 119, Raptors 95

B R. Barrett 33 MIN, 14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- RJ was trying his usual brand of smash mouth basketball tonight but Cleveland did well to alter his paint looks a lot, Barrett was also tasked with guarding Donovan Mitchell which he did a good job at for the most part.

A S. Barnes 35 MIN, 24 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 9-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Triple double for Barnes tonight, he showed off some great offensive process tonight, he scored in every way possible, and was finishing through contact a bunch, his passing tonight was really on display, there were multiple skip passes that shocked the defense, and he was just so active it was hard to keep up with him.

C+ J. Poeltl 21 MIN, 6 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -14 +/- Shaky game from Jakob tonight, it was clear that he was having a hard time keeping up with Jarett Allen, whether it was on the glass, or guarding the pick and roll, or in transition, his offense never really got going either.

D+ G. Trent Jr. 23 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Gary made plenty of bad decisions tonight on both ends, his scoring wasn’t impactful either, all he really did was knock down a couple of spot up threes.

C- I. Quickley 32 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Quickley missed a lot of looks he usually makes, plenty of in between shots that usually go down just did not tonight, he shot the three ball well but overall his offense juts looked rough trying to go at Mobley and Allen.

B K. Olynyk 22 MIN, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4-10 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -19 +/- Things started off a bit rough in Olynyk’s debut but as the game progressed he got more and more comfortable, he had some great moments triggering plays, and he also had some nice connective passing plays, his defense was a bit rough at times as well.

C+ O. Agbaji 20 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-9 FG, 0-5 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Kind of a rough debut game for Agbaji, he had plenty of great looks from three and he just couldn’t knock em down, his defense wasn’t the best as well but he did have some nice finishes and some nice off ball movement.

A+ G. Dick 22 MIN, 14 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 3-6 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -22 +/- Magnificent game from Gradey, he was so steadfast in his decision making tonight and he shot the ball very well. He made quick decisions with the ball and he didn’t panic, he even had a really nice reverse layup.

D+ B. Brown 20 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -21 +/- Bruce wasn’t impactful at all today, his usual brand of attacking in between was not working at ll and he didn’t offer much on the defensive end.