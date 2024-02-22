SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Toronto Raptors+6.5 (-110)+215O 244 (-112)
Atlanta Hawks-6.5 (-110)-260U 244 (-108)
View All Bets
Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

, ,

IQ Pops Off in Raptors First Division Win – LIVE Reaction w/ Samson

Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Nets.

by

Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Nets.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Nets 93, Raptors 121