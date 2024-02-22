Quick Reaction: Nets 93, Raptors 121

B+ R. Barrett 29 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 29 +/- Strong passing game from RJ, he had multiple reads tonight that made the Raptors offense look really good, he had a nice letdown to Jakob after manipulating his man, he had great bullet pass to the corner for a triple, his passing really flashed tonight.

A- S. Barnes 31 MIN, 18 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 17 +/- Scottie was very aggressive tonight and he really imposed his will in the paint tonight. Whether he was in the post, grabbing offensive rebounds and getting put backs, or flying down the court in transition, he lived in the paint.

B+ J. Poeltl 26 MIN, 8 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 26 +/- Jakob was an imposing force around the rim tonight on the defensive end, he didn’t allow Brooklyn to get comfortable shots in the pick and roll or at the rim, he ate on the glass as well.

A G. Trent Jr. 31 MIN, 25 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 9-12 FG, 5-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 24 +/- Gary Trent Jr was simply hot tonight, he was firing from three and burning Brooklyn most of the time when he did, his creation also looked really strong tonight, he had multiple self created buckets in the mid range area and he just showed off a high level of poise.

A+ I. Quickley 33 MIN, 24 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 8-16 FG, 5-8 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 32 +/- One of Quickleys best game as a Raptor, he was ultra aggressive offensively, his three point shot was falling at a very high clip, he was attacking closeouts and then finishing buttery falling away shots at the rim, just a wonderful game for Quickley.

B- B. Brown 25 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Bruce moved the ball very well tonight, was useful as a screener getting into the teeth of the defense, he couldn’t really get his own offense going though.

B K. Olynyk 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Kelly had a decent game tonight, his outside shot wasn’t really utilized but he battled inside and kept the ball moving as well.

A- G. Dick 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 15 +/- Gradey moved well all night long, he filled the lane in transition well, he made smart plays on defense, and he was able to knock down a couple of shots because of his movement.

D O. Agbaji 14 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Ochai Agbaji didn’t really do anything significant during his minutes tonight, he wasn’t a threat on offense and didn’t offer much defensively either, hopefully things improve.