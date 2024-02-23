All-Star recap, Vince Carter HOF, media drama, & more

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Jerome Chang to recap the All-Star game.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Over/Under
|Toronto Raptors
|+7.5 (-108)
|+260
|O 244.5 (-108)
|Atlanta Hawks
|-7.5 (-112)
|-320
|U 244.5 (-112)
|View All Bets
Cathryn Naiker is joined by Jerome Chang to discuss the All-Star game and more.
Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Jerome Chang to recap the All-Star game.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.