SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Toronto Raptors+7.5 (-108)+260O 244.5 (-108)
Atlanta Hawks-7.5 (-112)-320U 244.5 (-112)
View All Bets
Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

, , ,

All-Star recap, Vince Carter HOF, media drama, & more

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Jerome Chang to discuss the All-Star game and more.

by

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Jerome Chang to recap the All-Star game.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, February 23
Next: We CAN Ball – w/CEO of Canada Basketball Michael Bartlett