Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, February 23

After teaming up at the all-star break, Scottie Barnes and Trae Young become pitted against each other.

The Raptors will not get to ease back into the swing of things after the All-Star break, as they head into their eighth back-to-back of the year.

After conquering their Atlantic Division demons last night against the Brooklyn Nets, snapping a 14-game-winless streak, Toronto will waste no time taking on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Raptors Outlook: 19-36 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

vs Brooklyn W 121-93

vs Indiana L 127-125

vs San Antonio L 122-99

vs Cleveland L 119-95

vs Houston W 107-104

Canada’s team comes into this one following one of their best performances of the year, and of course, two wins away from a pizza party. The next two games are bigger than you think for the direction of the Raptors season. A win against Atlanta would put the Dinos firmly back into the play-in conversation. While taking down Indiana would further improve the pick they obtained from the Pacers.

To accomplish that, another big night from the Raptors guards would do wonders going up against a not-so-good defender in Young. Immanuel Quickley and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 49 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and shot 17/28 (60%) from the field.

Losses in these upcoming games, plus some help from around the league could once again push Toronto down into the bottom six so they could be in a better position to keep their first-round pick.

Hawks Outlook: 24-31 | 10th in Eastern Conference

Hawks Previous Results

@ Charlotte L 122-99

vs Chicago L 136-126

vs Houston W 122-113

vs Philadelphia W 127-121

@ Boston L 125-117

The Atlanta Hawks had a different approach to the Raptors at the trade deadline earlier this month. While Dejounte Murray and others were in trade rumours, ultimately no major deal materialized and Atlanta held onto their guys.

What the Hawks have in common with the Raptors however is the defence, or lack thereof. Atlanta comes in 29th (120.0) in the association in defensive rating, while Toronto comes in 22nd (117.1).

After the Dinos backcourt had one of their best offensive games against Brooklyn, it will be interesting to watch the matchup between them and the Hawks pair of guards.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Atlanta Hawks

PG: Trae Young

SG: Dejounte Murray

SF: Saddiq Bey

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Clint Capela

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu (Toe) – Out

Mouhamed Gueye (Back) – Out

Raptors

Markquis Nowell (Hamstring) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Atlanta Hawks -6.5 (-110) -260 O 244.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +6.5 (-110) +215 U 244.5 (-110) *Odds as of February 23rd, 12:00 am ET*

The last time these two teams met it came down to the final moments when Saddiq Bey jammed a monster put-back down to steal an Atlanta win 126-125. These teams generally play each other well and with them being so close in the standings and Toronto coming off of one of their best wins this season, taking Toronto to cover could be considered.