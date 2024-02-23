Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, February 23

The Raptors will not get to ease back into the swing of things after the All-Star break, as they head into their eighth back-to-back of the year.
After conquering their Atlantic Division demons last night against the Brooklyn Nets, snapping a 14-game-winless streak, Toronto will waste no time taking on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Raptors Outlook: 19-36 | 12th in Eastern Conference
Raptors Previous Results
vs Brooklyn W 121-93
vs Indiana L 127-125
vs San Antonio L 122-99
vs Cleveland L 119-95
vs Houston W 107-104
Canada’s team comes into this one following one of their best performances of the year, and of course, two wins away from a pizza party. The next two games are bigger than you think for the direction of the Raptors season. A win against Atlanta would put the Dinos firmly back into the play-in conversation. While taking down Indiana would further improve the pick they obtained from the Pacers.
To accomplish that, another big night from the Raptors guards would do wonders going up against a not-so-good defender in Young. Immanuel Quickley and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 49 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and shot 17/28 (60%) from the field.
Losses in these upcoming games, plus some help from around the league could once again push Toronto down into the bottom six so they could be in a better position to keep their first-round pick.
Hawks Outlook: 24-31 | 10th in Eastern Conference
Hawks Previous Results
@ Charlotte L 122-99
vs Chicago L 136-126
vs Houston W 122-113
vs Philadelphia W 127-121
@ Boston L 125-117
The Atlanta Hawks had a different approach to the Raptors at the trade deadline earlier this month. While Dejounte Murray and others were in trade rumours, ultimately no major deal materialized and Atlanta held onto their guys.
What the Hawks have in common with the Raptors however is the defence, or lack thereof. Atlanta comes in 29th (120.0) in the association in defensive rating, while Toronto comes in 22nd (117.1).
After the Dinos backcourt had one of their best offensive games against Brooklyn, it will be interesting to watch the matchup between them and the Hawks pair of guards.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet 1
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Atlanta Hawks
PG: Trae Young
SG: Dejounte Murray
SF: Saddiq Bey
PF: Jalen Johnson
C: Clint Capela
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Hawks
Onyeka Okongwu (Toe) – Out
Mouhamed Gueye (Back) – Out
Raptors
Markquis Nowell (Hamstring) – Out
FanDuel Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Atlanta Hawks
|-6.5 (-110)
|-260
|O 244.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+6.5 (-110)
|+215
|U 244.5 (-110)
The last time these two teams met it came down to the final moments when Saddiq Bey jammed a monster put-back down to steal an Atlanta win 126-125. These teams generally play each other well and with them being so close in the standings and Toronto coming off of one of their best wins this season, taking Toronto to cover could be considered.