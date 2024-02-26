Quick Reaction: Raptors 130, Pacers 122

A R. Barrett 33 MIN, 24 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 11-16 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 13 +/- Another strong driving game for RJ, he was muscling his way to the rim all game and even when he was met with heavy resistance he still found a way to power the layups in, real smash mouth basketball from Barrett tonight.

A+ S. Barnes 38 MIN, 21 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST, 0 STL, 8-18 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-5 FT, 5 BLK, 3 TO, -4 +/- Triple Double for Scottie tonight, it was his playmaking that really popped tonight, he was hitting cutters in stride, he was making quick decisions, he was finding guys in transition, he just moved the ball very well, defensively he was all over the court as well, his shot selection wasn’t very good for the most part though.

A J. Poeltl 22 MIN, 15 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Before his ankle injury Jakob was playing a very great game, he was playing very good paint defense, constantly helping at and sealing off the rim, offensively he was getting a lot of put backs and was active on the glass, and he was making the right reads as well.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 30 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Not a very efficient night from Gary, he began the game pretty well but as the game went on his shot stopped falling.

A- I. Quickley 35 MIN, 19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 15 +/- Quickley was very aggressive tonight, he handled the pressure from Indiana really well and was a blur on certain matchups, he hit a couple of transition threes that really gave Toronto momentum as well.

C- B. Brown 16 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Not a strong game from Brown, his defense left a lot to be desired and he couldn’t really impact the game offensively much either, didn’t see his usual off ball utility.

A O. Agbaji 20 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Ochai had a strong off ball game tonight and he really showed off his athleticism and power as well, a lot of strong cuts to the rim led to his second straight game scoring in double figures.

B+ K. Olynyk 23 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Kelly’s playmaking was very strong tonight, he hit many cutters tonight in stride for great looks, his passing opened up a lot for Toronto tonight.

A+ G. Dick 23 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-9 FG, 4-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Another masterful game from Gradey tonight, his off ball movement was extremely good, he cut with purpose and intention each time, he had a lot of strong finishes off of cuts, and his outside shooting was magnificent as well, he had a huge three down the stretch and just played great minutes.