Run it Back -Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

New week , new episode of Run It Back with Zulfi & Kyle!

All-Star Scottie! Spurs Meltdown! A lot of new Raptors action to talk about on this week’s episode of Run It Back!

Join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh as they recap it all!

Kyles Power Rankings! Feb 12th – 25th.

1. Scottie Barnes

2. RJ Barrett

3. Immanuel Quickley

4. Jakob Poeltl

5. Gary Trent Jr

6. Gradey Dick

7. Bruce Brown

8. Kelly Olynyk (up from 11)

9. Ochai Agbaji (up from 12)

10. Chris Boucher

11. Jordan Nwora (down from 8)

12. Jontay Porter (down from 9)

13. D.J Carton

14. Jalen McDaniels

15. Garrett Temple

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!