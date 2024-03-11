Run It Back – Raptors Weekly Recap Show w/Coty and Zulfi

Is Darko's decision making a cause for concern or does he deserve leniency?

After another slate of Raptors basketball, Coty Wiles joins Zulfi Sheikh to recap all the action and break down the latest storylines coming out of the week.

Is Darko Rajakovic in over his head or are the circumstances just too difficult for anyone? We answer that and much more.

Zulfi’s Power Rankings (Feb. 26 – Mar. 4)

Immanuel Quickley RJ Barrett Gary Trent Jr. (up from 8) Scottie Barnes (down from 3) Jakob Poeltl (down from 4) Chris Boucher (up from 12) Kelly Olynyk (up from 8) Gradey Dick (down from 7) Javon Freeman-Liberty (up from 12) Ochai Agbaji (down from 8) Bruce Brown Jordan Nwora Jalen McDaniels (up from 14) Garrett Temple

