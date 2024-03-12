Shorthanded 905 collapse in fourth quarter in loss to Magic

The injury bug from the Raptors locker room has jumped over to Mississauga with the 905 only having eight available players last night. It was a valiant effort by those eight, even leading in the fourth quarter against one of the best teams in the G League the Osceola Magic. But a 21-2 run would give the 905 their second straight loss 120-116.

Let’s go through the Raptors 905 players and how they performed.

Kobi Simmons

What. A. Game.

Kobi Simmons continued his hot streak last night putting up a staggering 36 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The guard also shot the lights out going 8/14 from distance. The 26-year-old has been on a heater since coming back from injury (four games) averaging 23.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three on 8.5 attempts per game. This sort of production is something the Raptors need especially with Javon Freeman-Liberty up with the big squad now after signing his standard NBA deal.

Makur Maker

The 905 leaned heavily on Makur Maker in this one and he produced 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots. The four offensive rebounds the centre had were crucial in keeping plays alive for the Raptors. With Jontay Porter and Mo Gueye unavailable, the 6-foot-11 big man will continue to be leaned upon in the future.

Darryl Morsell

Darryl Morsell was a spark off the bench for the 905 when they desperately needed it, dropping in 21 points. The wing brought energy into the game and used his athleticism and quickness to get to the paint repeatedly. The 25-year-old did it efficiently as well, going 9/18 from the field.

Drake Jeffries

Amid the injuries, sharpshooter Drake Jeffries has been getting an opportunity to start. The Wyoming alum scored 13 points, snagged seven rebounds, dimed up four assists, and stole three balls. The 25-year-old only went 3/12 from beyond the arc last night which is out of character. Jeffries is learning to affect the game in other ways and when the shot is falling he is a very good player.

Kevin Obanor

Kevin Obanor didn’t score much in this one but found a way to impact the game in other ways as he usually does. Seven points, ten rebounds, and three assists was the stat line for the Texas Tech alum, who crashed the glass hard and brought a physical element to the game like he does every night.

Omari Moore

Omari Moore has been getting extended minutes for the Raptors amid the injuries and got the start tonight. The 23-year-old put up ten points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. The wing will get an opportunity to continue to develop his offensive game to catch up with how stout of a defender he is. The San Jose State alum has quick feet, good instincts, and active hands on the defensive side of the floor and is always in the face of opposing guards. Oh yeah, his 6-foot-10 wingspan cant hurt.

Myles Burns

It was a quiet game for Myles Burns last night as he put up two points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. The 24-year-old still has a long way to go on offence and is relatively raw there, but the defence is where he shines. He hounds opposing ball handlers and his athleticism makes up for other people’s mistakes. He crashes the boards hard and will continue to get more playing time with the injuries.

Jaiden Delaire

Jaiden Delaire was acquired as a hardship exemption player with the number of injuries hampering the 905 and made his debut last night. The 6-foot-9 forward didn’t play too much but put up five points while draining one from downtown. It will be interesting to see how long he remains on the junior Raptors.

If you missed this one don’t worry. These two teams will go at it at the same time and same place on Wednesday.