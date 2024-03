Keeping it real but staying positive about this season has some tough moments but this week, despite the Raptors losing to the Nuggets we find some nice things to mention. Plus Kobe’s statue which is already a burn on Toronto, also spelled Jose Calderon’s name wrong so double burn on all of us I guess.

