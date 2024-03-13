Gameday: Raptors @ Pistons, Mar 13

The Toronto Raptors are heading into Detroit to face off against the Pistons on what will be the final game of this road trip. Toronto will be very undermanned in this contest and although the Pistons aren’t an elite team they do have a bevy of young talent who can no doubt win this game for them. Winning this game will be an uphill battle for Toronto who once again are missing several starters, but a win is definitely feasible.

The Detroit Pistons are 11-53 and have one of the lowest offensive ratings at 110.9. Toronto has been playing better on the defensive end lately but without so many important cogs in the defensive unit it will be tough. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons and he is someone who can get hot in an instant and runs the offense in a solid way when he is on the floor. Against this smaller Raptors unit Jalen Duren may cause the most trouble because of the sheer size of him and what he can do in the paint and on the glass.

With all the injuries that Toronto has you just hope that the offensive scheme can shine once again. There has been a lot of ball movement which has somewhat empowered Gradey Dick to play at the level he has been playing at. It has also allowed easier shots for the rest of the team as well.

Raptors Lineup

Chris Boucher (bruised right knee) is out. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable with a groin injury, Jakob Poetl is out with a finger injury, RJ Barrett is out(personal), Quickley is questionable with a hip injury, Scottie Barnes is out with a hand injury

PG:, Javon Freeman-Liberty,

SG: Bruce Brown, Gradey Dick

SF:, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Jalen McDaniels

C: Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

Pistons Lineup

Ausar Thompson is questionable with an illness.

PG: Cade Cunningham, Marcus Sasser, Malachi Flynn

SG: Jaden Ivey, Quentin Grimes,

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Isaiah Stewart, Simone Fontecchio

C: Jalen Duren, James Wiseman

The Line

Detroit is favored by 3.5 points, the O/U is 234.5