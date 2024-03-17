Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, March 17

The Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic are going to face off in their second and final game of this series with this one being in Orlando. Their last game did not go in their favor so hopefully Toronto is in a better position to handle what the Magic can throw at them after such…

The Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic are going to face off in their second and final game of this series with this one being in Orlando. Their last game did not go in their favor so hopefully Toronto is in a better position to handle what the Magic can throw at them after such a quick turnaround.

Last game against the Magic was just a group effort from the Magic. Their key players didn’t have particularly great games with Paolo Banchero scoring 17 points and Franz Wagner scoring 19 points, but they got scoring contributions from a bevy of players which led to their victory. Orlando’s offense overall isn’t necessarily high powered with them sitting at 23rd in offensive rating, but they have a top 5 defense which is what ultimately powers them to wins.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 against them last game but that is probably not sustainable for Gary, and with all the injuries it’s a tough ask for these younger rotation guys to put together a good offense. This game is winnable and amongst all the injuries Toronto has show an ability to run Darko Rajakovic’s system to a tee, but we just have to wait and see if that is feasible against an elite defense like the Magic.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 pm EDT | TV: TSN 4, 5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Magic Lineup

A clean report at this point of the season is a blessing.

PG: Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz

SG: Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Caleb Houstan

SF: Franz Wagner, Joe Ingles, Admiral Schofield

PF: Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke

C: Wendell Carter Jr, Mo Wagner, Goga Bitadze

Raptors Lineup

RJ Barrett (personal) is out. DJ Carton (ankle), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (hand) also remain out.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Jalen McDaniels

C: Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

Orlando is favored by a staggering 13 points. O/U is 216