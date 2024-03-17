Quick Reaction: Raptors: 96, Magic: 111

C- G. Dick 27 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -27 +/- Not the most efficient night for the rookie but these are still valuable developmental minutes for Gradey. He continues to show flashes but has struggled amidst the teams vast injuries and his new role as a starter.

B+ O. Agbaji 31 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -18 +/- Agbaji continues to showcase his versatility and upside as a player who can affect both sides of the court. He wasn’t as successful tonight as he was on Friday at keeping Banchero at bay but the effort remained the same and that’s certainly a positive.

B- K. Olynyk 25 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -11 +/- A better shooting night for Kelly but he is still not the ideal big to go up against a team like Orlando and their massive front court. It’s hard to fault Kelly for failing to do what would ideally never be asked of him, but that just seems to be where we’re at in this point of the season.

B- G. Trent Jr. 31 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -16 +/- A return home to earth for Gary who looked like his old self just a few days prior. Still a fine performance offensively but it couldn’t save Toronto’s weak offensive output tonight.

C- I. Quickley 31 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-15 FG, 0-6 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -26 +/- This was Quick’s worst performance since the early days of the trade. There’s not much you can say when the shot isn’t falling but I think it’s a good sign that he stayed aggressive even in spite of the misses. This is the mindset that Quick needs to maximize his skillset in this offense, and it’ll be worth it in the long run even if that means we get the occasional 4-15 game.

B B. Brown 23 MIN, 12 PTS, 0 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Solid minutes from Bruce who is asked to plug a lot of holes for this team pretty consistently. Even with the occasional bobbled pass, he’s building on a run of solid performances the past few games.

A J. Nwora 25 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Another great offensive outing for Nwora who has really flourished offensively in his runtime here.Not much more you can ask for, only that you hope this is something the 25 year old can continue to build upon going forward.

B+ J. Porter 22 MIN, 4 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- I’m not sure if it’s luck or something Porter has been working on but he looked as good on the glass as I’ve seen him so far tonight. This is a skill he needs to improve upon if he wants to keep getting minutes at the next level and tonight was certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward.