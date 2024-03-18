905 drop second straight game to Cleveland Charge

After a 14-4 run capped off by a Kobi Simmons lob to Mo Gueye at the end of regulation forced overtime, a Zhaire Smith tip-in would seal the deal for the Cleveland Charge in the extra fame handing the 905 the loss 123-120.

The 905 wrapped up a four-game road trip losing their fifth game in their last seven and dropping to an 11-19 record, the fourth-worst in the G League.

Kevin Obanor

In one of his best games as a professional, Kevin Obanor finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and an assist. The Texas Tech alum banged down low while also knocking down four threes. The 24-year-old rebounds at an NBA level due to his physicality and positioning. That physicality also translates on the defensive end where Obanor and the next player combine as one of the most physically imposing wing duo in the G League.

Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow made an emphatic return from a wrist sprain in a losing effort. 22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and two steals while playing physical defence combined for a great game from the wily vet. The 27-year-old has shown improvements in his outside shot throughout the course of the year with another efficient night going 2/3 from beyond the arc.

Kobi Simmons

This might not have been a 30-point gem that 905 fans have grown accustomed to over the past couple of weeks, but Kobi Simmons still finished with a cool double-double of 16 points, ten assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. The 26-year-old remains the only true healthy ball handler on the roster and will continue to be relied on heavily during the final stretch of games.

Mo Gueye

After an 11-point performance against the Charge on Friday, Mo Gueye was much better in the rematch going for 14 points, ten rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. Gueye’s defensive versatility and athleticism is what earned the 25-year-old a two-way contract with the big club and unsurprisingly was showcased once again in this one.

Makur Maker

Makur Maker continues to provide the 905 with size and rim protection finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and one assist. The big man also has versatility on both ends of the floor being able to step out and hit threes on offence, and guard on the perimeter on defence. The cousin of Thon Maker is invaluable to the Raptors as without him there is no other true big on the roster.

Darryl Morsell

Darryl Morsell continued to be a spark off the 905’s bench putting up 14 points, four rebounds, and a steal. The 25-year-old wing used his athleticism and quickness to get to the paint consistently and efficiently shooting 5/8 from the field in this one.

With four games left in the regular season, the 905 will play every single one at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga to finish out the 2023-2024 season.