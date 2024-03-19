SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Canada Drawn into Group A For 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympics are right around the corner.

by

The 2024 Men’s Olympic Basketball draw has been finalized with Canada joining Australia, Winner of OQT in Spain (Spain/Lebanon/Angola/Finland/Poland/Bahamas) and Winner of OQT in Greece (Slovenia/New Zealand/Croatia/Egypt/Greece/Dominican Republic) in Group A

Canada will face off against each of their group members once in the Group Phase, with the top 2 overall teams in the Group clinching berths to the Quarter-Finals. If Canada were to finish 3rd, there’s still a chance they can move on to the next round as one of the 2 best 3rd-placed teams. Regardless, the goal for the SMNT is to control their own destiny and finish top 2 in Group A.

Looking ahead, FIBA has a convoluted process where there is a second draw that occurs following the conclusion of the Group Phase to determine Quarter-Final matchups. If you’re interested, you can find out more about the Olympic Tournament format here.

Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pumps up the hometown crowd with a three-pointer in Friday night's victory over the Dominican Republic in World Cup qualifying. Credit: Cole Burston

