Canada Drawn into Group A For 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Men’s Olympic Basketball draw has been finalized with Canada joining Australia, Winner of OQT in Spain (Spain/Lebanon/Angola/Finland/Poland/Bahamas) and Winner of OQT in Greece (Slovenia/New Zealand/Croatia/Egypt/Greece/Dominican Republic) in Group A

Canada will face off against each of their group members once in the Group Phase, with the top 2 overall teams in the Group clinching berths to the Quarter-Finals. If Canada were to finish 3rd, there’s still a chance they can move on to the next round as one of the 2 best 3rd-placed teams. Regardless, the goal for the SMNT is to control their own destiny and finish top 2 in Group A.

Looking ahead, FIBA has a convoluted process where there is a second draw that occurs following the conclusion of the Group Phase to determine Quarter-Final matchups. If you’re interested, you can find out more about the Olympic Tournament format here.