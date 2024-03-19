Canada’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams find out their opponents in Paris

The Canada’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams have been putting the world on notice in the past couple years, but on Tuesday they found out who they would play at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Canadian Men were drawn into Group A in the Olympic group stage with Australia (#5 ranked), winner of the…

The Canada’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams have been putting the world on notice in the past couple years, but on Tuesday they found out who they would play at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Canadian Men were drawn into Group A in the Olympic group stage with Australia (#5 ranked), winner of the Spain Qualifying Tournament (Spain, Finland, Poland, Bahamas, Angola, Lebanon), and winner of the Greece qualifier (Greece, Egypt, Dominican Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, New Zealand).

The Canadian Men led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett will find out their final two opponents on July 7th when both the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in Spain and Greece have concluded. Out of the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Canada could be facing Luka Doncic and Slovenia, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece and possibly Karl Anthony-Towns and the Dominican Republic. Regardless, the Canadian Men will tip-off in Paris in a difficult group. To advance to the quarter finals of the 12 team Olympic tournament they will need to finish top 2 in their group or be one of the two highest ranked 3rd place teams in the group stage.

As for the Canadian Women’s team they were also handed a challenging Group. Canada is in group B alongside hosts France (#7th ranked), Australia (#3 ranked) and Nigeria (#12 ranked). Canada who is ranked 5th in the world with the likes of Kia Nurse, Natalie Achonwa and Bridget Carleton will be favoured to move onto the quarter finals. Like the Canadian Men, the Women will need to be top 2 in their group or be one of the two best 3rd place teams across the group stage to advance.Both the Canadian Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will have a real shot at medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as the Olympics starts on July 27th.