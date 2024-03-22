Gameday: Thunder @ Raptors, March 22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling into Toronto to face off against the Raptors. OKC is a high powered offense and defense that will no doubt prove to be a major challenge for the current iteration of the Raptors.

OKC currently is the number one seed in the west with a record of 48-20 and it is for good reason. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the charge and is a major candidate for MVP this season. He is one of if not the most prolific drivers in the NBA and averages 3.9 points per game. His scoring ability will no doubt prove troublesome for Toronto to contain, especially with all these injuries. OKC is full of talented players like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Lu Dort, all these players fit well together, can shoot the ball fairly well and also can play defense.

Once again Toronto finds themselves with a loaded injury report so the expectations for this game shouldn’t be very high. There’ll be a lot of young players who are looking for an opportunity in this league that will be suited up for Toronto tonight and all you can hope for is good process. Off ball movement, cutting toward the rim, getting good shots out of delay action, good decisions in transition.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 pm EDT | TV: TSN 4, 5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Thunder Lineup

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace

SG: Josh Giddey, Isaiah Joe

SF: Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins

PF: Jalen Williams, Gordon Hayward, Kenrich Williams

C: Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Mike Muscala

Raptors Lineup

RJ Barrett (personal) is out. DJ Carton (ankle), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (hand) also remain out. Immanuel Quickley (personal) is out

PG: Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Jalen McDaniels

C: Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

Orlando is favored by a staggering 15 points. O/U is 226.5