 PG to the 76ers, Jersey Swaps, Team Canada & more

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Sean Woodley to discuss Paul George’s potential trade to the 76ers.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Over/Under
|Toronto Raptors
|+5.5 (-110)
|+194
|O 230.5 (-110)
|Washington Wizards
|-5.5 (-110)
|-235
|U 230.5 (-110)
Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Sean Woodley to discuss Paul George's potential trade to the 76ers and more.
