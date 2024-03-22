SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Toronto Raptors+6 (-110)+200O 231.5 (-110)
Washington Wizards-6 (-110)-245U 231.5 (-110)
Gradey pops off in Shai’s homecoming – LIVE Raptors Reaction w/ Samson

Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Thunder.

