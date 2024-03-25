Gameday: Nets @ Raptors, March 25

Well, here we go again.

The Raptors begin a four-game home stand beginning with the Brooklyn Nets in search of snapping an enormous ten-game losing streak.

Toronto’s losing stretch is up in the history books for all the wrong reasons. The Raps’ ten-game L streak is tied for the sixth-longest all-time and the longest since February 2011.

Raptors Outlook: 23-48 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Raptors Previous Results

@ Washington L 112-109

vs Oklahoma City L 123-103

vs Sacramento L 123-89

@ Orlando L 111-96

vs Orlando L 113-103

Boy oh boy does the list of players out each game keep growing and growing. Jontay Porter joins the long list of now seven players to be ruled out for tonight’s game. With all the injuries, even the players on the very end of the bench are getting minutes. Take Garrett Temple for example, the 37-year-old has played more minutes in the last two games than he did in the previous two months.

On the bright side, if there is one, it’s giving young players like Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Ochai Agbaji, and Jordan Nwora much more playing time than they would ever get if there was a clean bill of health. Another player who should get some run is the newly signed Kobi Simmons. After playing all year with the Raptors 905, the Raptors rewarded the 26-year-old with a ten-day contract after deciding not to sign Jahmi’us Ramsey for the rest of the season.

In his last nine games since returning from injury, Simmons averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and shot 42.1 percent from the field and 43.1% from distance on 6.4 attempts per game.

Nets Outlook: 26-45 | 11th in Eastern Conference

Nets Previous Results

@ New York L 105-93

@ Milwaukee L 115-108

vs New Orleans 104-91

@ San Antonio L 122-115

@ Indiana L 121-100

Don’t let the losing streak that’s happening in Toronto overshadow the losing that is going on just south of the border in Brooklyn. The Nets are amid their own six-game skid and have lost eight of their last nine games. It has been anything but smooth sailing for Brooklyn as they only sit three games up on the Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Nets have had the injury bug hit their locker room as well with Raptors legend Dennis Smith Jr. (if you know you know) hitting the shelf. Someone who is healthy and ready to go is former Raptor Dennis Schroder. Since being dealt to the Nets at the trade deadline, the 30-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and is shooting 24.6 from the field and 43.9 percent from downtown. It would be a shock to no one if Schroder came out with a little something extra to prove.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Brooklyn Nets

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Cam Thomas

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith

C: Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors

PG: Bruce Brown Jr.

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Gradey Dick

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Kelly Olynyk

Injury Report

Nets

Dennis Smith Jr. (Hip) – Out

Ben Simmons (Back) – Out

Keita Bates-Diop (Shin) – Out

Cameron Johnson (Toe) – Out

Dariq Whitehead (Shin) – Out



Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Personal) – Out

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out

RJ Barrett (Personal) – Out

D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out

Chris Boucher (Knee) – Out

Jontay Porter (Personal) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds

Team Spread Money Total Brooklyn Nets -5 (-112) -215 O 215 (-110) Toronto Raptors +5 (-108) +180 U 215 (-110) *Odds as of March 25, 12:00 am ET*

Brooklyn comes into this one bottom ten in the NBA in defensive rating (115.8), while the Raptors aren’t much better at 24th in the association (117.3). Also, the previous two times these teams met they combined for 218 and 224 points. With the over/under line set at 215, taking the over should be considered.