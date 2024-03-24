Toronto loses nail-biter to Washington on the road

The Toronto Raptors losing streak has now been extended to 10 games after a crushing defeat to the Washington Wizards. This game was a battle throughout its duration but ultimately the Wizards came out on top.

Jahmi’us Ramsey got the start last night along with Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, Gary Trent Jr. and Ochai Agbaji. The offense was run pretty well for the most part. Dick was doing his usual off ball movement, really going full speed off of handoffs, cutting to the basket, and he was knocking down threes as well. The shots dwindled for Dick as the game progressed, but he had 17 points total which was a huge help.

Olynyk has been doing a pretty solid job at being a sort of hub for the offense as well and that was the case last night. Olynyk finished with 10 assists and 14 points. His passing out of DHOs and delay sets was a major catalyst for Toronto’s offense for most of the game. Trent Jr. benefitted the most from Olynyk’s passing last night as he finished with 31 points despite only shooting 1/7 from the three point line. Trent Jr was really patient at the rim, often pump faking multiple times to get a good layup in, he was battering guys in the paint which is not something he does often. On a night where Toronto needed offense however they could get it he stepped up in a big way for them.

Agbaji also had a pretty good game. Although he went 0/5 from the three point line, he was able to find his way to the rim and score there. Whether it was in transition, him cutting off the ball, or battling on the glass for putbacks, Agbaji was making an imprint on this game through his paint scoring.

Something that plagued Toronto throughout the game was the size of the Wizards and specifically the rebounding advantage that that size allowed. With Olynyk as the starting center Toronto runs a fairly small unit and this led Washington to win the rebound battle 55-42. With that many second chance opportunities it would’ve been tough for Toronto to win this game, yet they were still in it.

The offense grinded to a halt for Toronto in the late third quarter and the 4th quarter as well which led to Washington being able to take the lead back. Kyle Kuzma had 10 of his 16 points in the 4th quarter and he was just barging in the paint. It was clear that some of the defensive intensity for Toronto had waned and credit to Washington for taking advantage of that.

With all this being said though the game still came down to one possession that could have sent it to overtime. After being fouled on a three pointer down six points, Trent Jr knocked down all his free throws and then Washington missed two free throws on the other end, giving Toronto a chance to tie the game up and send it to overtime. Trent Jr. brought the ball up, Washington sent two to the ball, it was swung to Agbaji who swung it to Bruce Brown, who had to take a heavily contested three to tie it, which he ultimately missed.



Toronto got their 10th straight loss in truly brutal fashion but at this point in the season with the roster the way it is, it can only be expected. Tip your cap to Toronto for competing so hard on the second night of a back to back and really giving Washington a run for their money. Toronto faces the Brooklyn Nets next and will hope to snap their losing streak.