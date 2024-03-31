Gameday: Sixers @ Raptors, March 31

The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling into town to face off against the Toronto Raptors or rather what’s left of them. It’s an earlier Easter Sunday game and Toronto is looking to resurrect the feeling of winning. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have both been ramping up to return to the line and either one of them returning would be a massive jolt to this team.

Toronto isn’t the only team that has been negatively impacted by injuries. The 76ers have been without reigning MVP Joel Embiid for many weeks now after a knee injury sidelined him. This has caused the team to freefall in the standings and makes winning a challenge for them. Without Joel Embiid in the lineup they have turned to first time All Star Tyrese Maxey to lead the charge.

Although Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid they still have plenty of talent to worry about. Buddy Hield can heat up and bury you in an instant, Maxey’s blazing speed is a weapon he can use to put up huge scoring numbers, and they have the size that Kelly Olynyk has been struggling against. Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry will be making another return to the place he once called home and this time it’s as a 76er and his presence on the Sixers makes them all the more dangerous.

Toronto will have to learn on the shotmaking of Gary Trent Jr. and Gradey Dick once again if they hope to win this game and they have to hope that Barrett and Quickley get cleared to return for this game as well. Without one or both of those players it will be extremely difficult yet again to win the game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 pm EDT | TV: TSN 4, 5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Sixers Lineup

PG: Tyrese Maxey, Cameron Payne

SG: Kyle Lowry, Ricky Council IV

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield

PF: Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum

C: Mo Bamba, Paul Reed

Raptors Lineup

RJ Barrett (conditioning) is questionable. DJ Carton (ankle), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (hand) also remain out. Immanuel Quickley (conditioning) is listed as out for now. Ochai Agbaji(hip) is out.

PG: Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Jalen McDaniels

C: Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

Philadelphia is favored by 11.5 points. O/U is 218.5