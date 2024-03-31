Quick Reaction: 76ers 135, Raptors 120

C+ G. Dick 31 MIN, 12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -14 +/- Gradey struggled to get it going in the first half much like the rest of the team. I did appreciate his shot selection, even though he had a hard time knocking some shots, he would still move without the ball and find ways to get to his spots. He did get his feet back under him in the second half converting a bit more and throwing out a nice dish.

B+ B. Brown 34 MIN, 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 7-9 FG, 3-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -13 +/- Brown has been such an interesting player for the Raptors, There’ll be times when he looks checked out, but his first half today was great. He didn’t miss a three-pointer and had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. He did keep this up into the second half, creating for others and scoring when needed. A solid game for Bruce, can’t come down on him too much.

A- K. Olynyk 32 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL, 7-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -2 +/- Olynk had a decent first half, showing off his playmaking chops, but zero rebounds as one of the only bigs on the team is unacceptable. You have to hustle more, using your size and fighting for those boards. Thankfully he did pick it up big time in the second half, boxing out and finally snagging rebounds. However, he struggled with guarding the 76ers’ pick and roll, anytime the 76ers felt in trouble they just went back to that and found an easy lob.

A- G. Trent Jr. 32 MIN, 23 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 10-20 FG, 3-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- GTJ came alive in the second half of the second quarter, playing more aggressively on offence and defence. He pulled the ball straight out of Mo Bamba’s hands for an easy score, started to search for his spots more and picked up the scoring. He continues to be one of the Raptors’ most reliable weapons while most of the team is out with injuries.

C J. Freeman-Liberty 31 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-11 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- JFL is showing flashes of his true potential, showing off his quick first step and his ability to attack the basket and finish tough shots. I hope going forward he continues to attack because he can be something big for this team.

A- J. Nwora 30 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 8-18 FG, 2-7 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Nwora has one of the more interesting roles on the Raptors right now, while not a center, he is one of the biggest players on the floor, so he has to take on that role and he’s been doing a solid job. Hustling for the boards and fighting on the inside on offence. He’s also been great for spacing the floor to help knock down shots. Overall, it was a great game for Nwora.

Inc G. Temple 09 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Temple didn’t do too much this game, but still played with great energy, and had some good contests. But other than that, didn’t have too much of an impact on the game.

C K. Simmons 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- I’m a huge fan of Kobi’s game, his ability to not only stretch the floor, but his inside finishing and on-ball defence is great. He showed off this game what he can do for this team and honestly, with a healthy core he can be a key piece if given the chance.

C- J. McDaniels 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- There’s not much to say here, 8 points is decent but there are times out there when McDaniels just looks lost or confused. I would rather see the offence be run through someone else, especially when the team started to mount a comeback.

C M. Gueye 07 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Mo G didn’t play a lot, but in the minutes he did get he showed out. He immediately checked in and protected the paint, grabbed an offensive board, and played with so much energy. Hopefully, he can keep this momentum up and play some more minutes to show off his talents.