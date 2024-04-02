FOURTEEN STRAIGHT LOSSES – LIVE Raptors Reaction w/ Samson

Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Lakers.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Over/Under
|Toronto Raptors
|+16 (-110)
|+810
|O 215.5 (-110)
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|-16 (-110)
|-1,350
|U 215.5 (-110)
|View All Bets
Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Lakers.
Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Lakers.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.