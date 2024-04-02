Gameday: Lakers vs Raptors, April 2

First leg of a back to back, but help may be on the way!

The Raptors haven’t won a game since March 3rd against the Hornets, nearly a month ago. However they stand a better chance to snap their 13 game losing streak with the probable returns of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. It has been great just to simply see them back on the sideline recently after both dealing with family tragedies.

It’s unsure if LeBron James or Anthony Davis are playing, both are questionable after playing in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Lakers scope: 42-33, 9th in West | Offensive Rating: 15th (115.1) | Defensive Rating: 15th (115.0)

Escaping the play-in tournament seems unlikely for LA, who trails sixth seeded New Orleans by three games with only seven remaining. However the Lakers can catch Sacramento (1.5 games ahead) for the eight seed, ensuring that they only need to win one of a possible two play-in games.

LeBron tied his season high with a 40-piece against the Nets which included the best three point shooting night of his illustrious 21 year career. It’s only the second time James had made nine threes in a game, and he did it on 10 attempts. Overall, James shot 13-17 from the field.

Cherish these moments while LeBron is still playing.

LeBron James on how long he expects to continue playing in the NBA: “Not very long. … I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.” pic.twitter.com/OtJzM6cheI — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2024

The Lakers starters scored 114 of their 116 points against the Nets. Yes, that leaves TWO for the bench despite 36 minutes combined from Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince.

James sitting would be unfortunate for anyone going to the game specifically to see Bron’s lone trip this year to Toronto, but that’s the risk involved these days.

Raptors scope: 23-51, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 24th (112.3) | Defensive Rating: 25th (117.9)

Toronto kept it competitive vs Philly on Sunday, keeping within single digits a couple times during the fourth quarter. But the Raptors gave up 135 points to a Sixers team missing All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

That didn’t ruin April Fools Day for Darko Rajakovic.

Rajakovic, following Raptors practice, after his team allowed 135 points last night: “I praised guys for doing an amazing job defensively… as a part of April Fools’ day.”



Darko’s got jokes 😂 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 1, 2024

Gary Trent Jr. has been the Raptors scoring leader in four of the last six games but will rest tonight. Bruce Brown had a rough start to his tenure here, however he quietly shot 50% from the field and 45 from three in March. Kelly Olynyk dished out 11 assists on Sunday, tied for the second most in his career.

The Raptors follow up this game with a trip to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EDT | TV: TSN 1/3/4 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Lakers Lineup

LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee hyperextension) are questionable. Jaxson Hayes (calf) is questionable Cam Reddish (personal), Gabe Vincent (knee), Jared Vanderbilt (foot) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are all out. Christian Wood (knee) had arthroscopic surgery two weeks ago.

PG: D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie

SG: Austin Reaves, Max Christie

SF: LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Maxwell Lewis

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Colin Castleton

Raptors Lineup

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett (personal/conditioning) are both probable. Gary Trent Jr. (rest), Ochai Agbaji (hip), DJ Carton (ankle), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand) and Jontay Porter (investigation) are all out.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gradey Dick, Kobi Simmons

SF: RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Bruce Brown, Jalen McDaniels, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Kelly Olynyk

The Line

The Lakers were favoured by 13 last night. That will change if LeBron or AD don’t suit up.