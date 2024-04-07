Gameday: Wizards vs Raptors, April 7

This was the game many circled for Toronto to snap one of its worst losing streaks in franchise history before Doc Rivers and the confusing Milwaukee Bucks did a solid.

The team is the most healthy they have been in weeks, albeit still missing Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. More importantly if you are cheering for the Raptors to remain as the sixth worst record, this is highly attainable too! Memphis has 27 wins (again, thanks Milwaukee), while the Raps only have claimed 24. There is wiggle room to enjoy another W with no regrets.

Wizards scope: 15-63, 14th in East | Offensive Rating: 25th (109.9) | Defensive Rating: 28th (118.7)

Woof.

Washington did beat the depleted Raptors (barely) in their last meeting two weeks ago but what a disaster season. The Jordan Poole trade has left a lot to be desired. 15 wins? The Wizards are coming off a home loss to nearly equally bad Portland. Only Detroit owns a worse record. There simply isn’t that much to say.

Raptors scope: 24-53, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 24th (111.8) | Defensive Rating: 25th (117.9)

Gary Trent Jr, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley combined for 82 points in the Raptors win over the Bucks to finally shed a 15 game losing streak.

Hey remember when Patrick Beverley constantly repeated that Toronto has “no dogs” all season long, before AND after all the trades? IQ did.

Immanuel Quickley and Rj Barrett never forgot what @patbev21 said earlier in the season



[via Quickley’s Instagram ] pic.twitter.com/lpmNvGRlL3 — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) April 6, 2024

For what its worth, Beverley didn’t play on Friday. It doesn’t matter, a clapback was warranted anyway. Toronto will try to win back to back games since February 26 at Indiana. This was the night the Raptors clinched their pizza party with a third straight win.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet 1, 4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Wizards Lineup

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (ankle) are questionable. Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) are out

PG: Jordan Poole, Jared Butler

SG: Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert, Jules Bernard

SF: Deni Avdija, Justin Champagnie, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

PF: Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Gil, Eugene Omoruyi

C: Richaun Holmes, Tristan Vukcevic

Raptors Lineup

Gary Trent Jr. (illness) and Bruce Brown (knee) are questionable. Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand), Chris Boucher (knee), DJ Carton (ankle) and Jontay Porter (investigation) all remain out.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Bruce Brown, Jalen McDaniels, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Kelly Olynyk, Malik Williams

The Line

The Raptors are favoured by 4.5 points. I repeat, THE RAPTORS are favoured! Couldn’t tell you the last time they were.