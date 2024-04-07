Quick Reaction: Wizards: 122, Raptors: 130

A- R. Barrett 36 MIN, 22 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 9-19 FG, 0-3 3FG, 4-6 FT, 1 BLK, 6 TO, -4 +/- Great all around performance from RJ tonight, who showed real flashes of his playmaking ability despite the high turnover numbers.

A- O. Agbaji 28 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 3-6 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/- The numbers don’t jump off the page for Ochai, but he’s quickly become the best perimeter defender on the roster. The offence comes and goes for him, but you notice him when he’s not out there.

A K. Olynyk 34 MIN, 21 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 8-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 17 +/- Great performance on both ends from Kelly, who was finally able to punish another team for their lack of size for once.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 35 MIN, 20 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 9-16 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 18 +/- Not as dominant a performance from Gary tonight but certainly nothing to complain about either. The effort on defense sustained and the 5 assists is certainly a nice surprise as well.

A+ I. Quickley 36 MIN, 31 PTS, 7 REB, 13 AST, 1 STL, 9-15 FG, 3-7 3FG, 10-10 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 22 +/- I can’t keep saying this, but tonight may have been IQ’s best game as a Raptor. He looked like the best player on the court tonight and continues to improve and impress as a playmaker.

A- G. Dick 24 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Nice to see an aggressive Gradey on offense tonight. In particular when it came to getting to the rim. We all know what a capable and dangerous shooter he is, so these reps developing the other aspects of his game are so crucial. And he’s been really impressive as of late.

B B. Brown 20 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- It’s funny how much better Bruce looks within the context of an actual NBA roster. His cutting and finishing around the basket were much more useful when the opposing defence has other things to consider.

C- J. Freeman-Liberty 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Not a stellar performance from JFL, but the uptick in aggression was the right decision regardless of the outcome. He clearly has the tools to be a pro at this level, but it’s going to take some time.